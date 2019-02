Chicago police says “Empire” actor staged “hate crime” to advance career

Chicago’s police chief said on Thursday that the actor from the TV drama “Empire”, Jussie Smollet, paid two brothers thousands of dollars to beat him in a staged races and homophobic attack because he was unhappy with his salary on the show.

Smollett, a black and openly gay man, was arrested on Thursday and charged with lying to police about the alleged attack on January 29.

Reuters reports that Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson was visibly angered as he condemned his actions: “Smollett took advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career.” Johnson added that the actor paid $3,500 to the brothers to stage the supposed hate crime.

“This stunt was orchestrated by Smollet because he was dissatisfied with this salary. He concocted a story about being attacked. We gave him the benefit of the doubt,” said Johnson.

Smolllett’s bail was set at $100,000 and he was ordered to surrender his passport. The actor turned himself in early Thursday and was released from jail after paying 10 percent of the stipulated bail.