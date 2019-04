Chicago’s first gay, black woman mayor won all 50 wards

Lori Lightfoot, Chicago’s newest mayor, ran her campaign as an anti-incumbency, anti-corruption campaign, and it proved worthy as she won all 50 wards, despite having been viewed as a a long shot when kicked off her campaign last year.

Having succeeded the notoriously corrupt establishment figure Rahm Emmanuel and beating out Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Lightfoot captured 74% of the popular vote.

Lightfoot also campaigned on affordable housing, police accountability and increased public services.

Only two other black people had served as mayor of Chicago, while only one other woman had held the office. Lightfoot is the first openly gay mayor in Chicago history.