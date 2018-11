Chief Justice Roberts rebukes Trump’s criticism of “Obama judge”

US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has rebuked President Donald Trump’s criticism of a federal judge.

Trump called on Tuesday the judge who ruled against his asylum policy an “Obama judge”.

Trump’s remarks provoked a stern statement from the head of America’s highest court. The president defended his comments, saying Chief Justice Roberts is wrong.

It is the first time the chief justice has spoken against the president.

“We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges,” Chief Justice Roberts told the Associated Press.

“What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them.”

Trump responded on Twitter on Wednesday, saying the top justice was wrong and that “Obama judges… have a much different point of view than the people who are charged with the safety of our country.”

The comments from the top justice mark an important precedent, as it is extremely rare for a senior member of the judiciary to lash with a US president.