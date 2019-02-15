Child and adult shot in north St. Louis

Authorities are investigating a double shooting in north St. Louis’ Walnut Park East neighborhood.
According to police, an adult in his 50s and a 9-year-old boy were found shot in the 5300 block of Oriole around 11:40 a.m. on Friday.
Both victims were conscious and breathing while they were being taken to the hospital. Further information regarding their condition has not been disclosed.
KMOV reports that investigators were examining a car that appeared to have a busted out back window. A reporter for the local news media outlet also counted 15 shell casings in the area.
According to police, the victims were inside a black Dodge Magnum that had stopped when someone in a gray SUV opened fire.
Niño y adulto encontrados con heridas de bala en norte de St. Louis
Las autoridades están investigando un doble tiroteo en el vecindario del norte de St. Louis Walnut Park East.
Según la policía, un adulto de unos 50 años y un niño de 9 años fueron encontrados baleados en el bloque 5300 de Oriole alrededor de las 11:40 a.m. del viernes.
Ambas víctimas estaban conscientes y respiraban mientras las llevaban al hospital. No se ha divulgado más información sobre su condición.
KMOV informa que los investigadores estaban examinando un automóvil que parecía tener una ventana trasera rota. Un reportero del medio local de noticias también contó con 15 casquillos en el área.
Según la policía, las víctimas estaban dentro de un Dodge Magnum negro que se había detenido cuando alguien en un SUV gris abrió fuego.