Child and adult shot in north St. Louis

Authorities are investigating a double shooting in north St. Louis’ Walnut Park East neighborhood.

According to police, an adult in his 50s and a 9-year-old boy were found shot in the 5300 block of Oriole around 11:40 a.m. on Friday.

Both victims were conscious and breathing while they were being taken to the hospital. Further information regarding their condition has not been disclosed.

KMOV reports that investigators were examining a car that appeared to have a busted out back window. A reporter for the local news media outlet also counted 15 shell casings in the area.

According to police, the victims were inside a black Dodge Magnum that had stopped when someone in a gray SUV opened fire.