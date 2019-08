Children play at the US-Mexico border with seesaws installed by artists

The U.S.-Mexico border in Ciudad Juarez and the neighboring suburbs of El Paso became a unique playground when custom-built seesaws were placed on both sides of a slatted steel border fence that separates both countries.

The creators of the seesaws are Ronald Rael, an architecture professor at the University of California, Berkeley, and Virginia San Fratello, an associate professor of design at San Jose State University.

CNN reports that Rail and his crew transported seesaws to Sunland Park, New Mexico, separated by a steel fence from Ciudad Juárez, bringing together people from both sides to play in a “unifying act”, according to a statement by the University of California. Participants on the Mexico side had no planning, according to the statement.

In an Instagram post, Rael said the event was “filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness at the borderwall.”

Rael added: “The wall became a literal fulcrum for U.S.-mexico relations and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side.”