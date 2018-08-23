Children’s medication recalled after possible microbial contamination

King Bio (Dr. King’s), a company that makes homeopathic children’s medicines has recalled 32 products after a small percentage of their products tested positive for microbial contamination, according to the FDA.

Fox 2 reports that some of the products made between August 2017 and April 2018 tested positive for the contamination. “Out of an abundance of caution,” the company voluntarily recalled the products.

A statement by the company said, “Administration or use of drug products with microbial contamination, could potentially result in increased infection that may require medical intervention, and could result in infections that could be life threatening to certain individuals. King Bio has not received reports of injury or illness to date.”

The list comprises 13 products under the brand name SafeCare RX, which is only used by medical professionals.

Anyone who has the recalled product should discontinue use and distribution and contact King Bio at recall@kingbio.net to return the product. Customers with questions can call 866-298-2740.

The products are the following:

DK Attention & Learning Enh (2 oz.) (UDF_UPC: 357955501527)

Chicken Pox Symptom Relief (2 oz.) (UDF_UPC: 357955602521)

Children’s Appetite & Weight (2 oz.) (UDF_UPC: 357955551720)

Children’s Appetite Enhance (2 oz.) (UDF_UPC: 357955531821)

Children’s Cough Relief (2 oz.) (UDF_UPC: 357955514527)

Children’s Fever Reliever (2 oz.) (UDF_UPC: 357955515920)

Children’s Growth & Development (2 oz.) (UDF_UPC: 357955514220)

DK Newborn Tonic (2 oz.) (UDF_UPC: 357955511427)

DK Nosebleed Relief (2 oz.) (UDF_UPC: 357955514022)

TonsilPlex (2 oz.) (UDF_UPC: 357955501725)

Children’s Ear Relief Formula (2 oz.) (UDF_UPC: 357955531524)

DK Teething (2 oz.) (UDF_UPC: 357955501824)

DK Colic Relief (2 oz.) (UDF_UPC: 357955515821)

Tummy Aches (2 oz.) (UDF_UPC: 357955514626)

Kids Multi-Strain Flu Relief (2 oz.) (UDF_UPC: 357955042228)

Kids Stress & Anxiety (2 oz.) (UDF_UPC: 357955042327)

Kids Sleep Aid (2 oz.) (UDF_UPC: 357955042426)

Kids Bed Wetting (NP) (2 oz.) (UDF_UPC: 357955501220)

Kids Candida 4 oz (4 oz.) (UDF_UPC: 357955332244)

Kids Attention & Learning (SCRX) (2 oz.) (UDF_UPC: 357955001522)

Bed Wetting Prevention (SCRX) (2 oz.) (UDF_UPC: 357955001225)

Bed Wetting Prevention (SCRX) (2 oz.) (UDF_UPC: 357955782520)

Chicken Pox Symptom Relief (SCRX) (2 oz.) (UDF_UPC: 357955014522)

Children Cough (SCRX) (2 oz.) (UDF_UPC: 357955075721)

Children’s Fever Reliever (SCRX) (2 oz.) (UDF_UPC: 357955015925)

Children’s Growth & Development (SCRX) (2 oz.) (UDF_UPC: 357955014225)

Colic Relief (SCRX) (2 oz.) (UDF_UPC: 357955015826)

Newborn Tonic (SCRX) (2 oz.) (UDF_UPC: 357955011422)

Teething (SCRX) (2 oz.) (UDF_UPC: 357955501824)

Tummy Aches (SCRX) (2 oz.) (UDF_UPC: 357955014621)

Children’s Appetite & Weight (SCRX) (2 oz.) (UDF_UPC: 357955251729)

Children’s Appetite Enhancer (SCRX) (2 oz.) (UDF_UPC: 357955031826)