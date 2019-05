China accuses US officials of misleading public on trade war

China accused U.S. official on Friday of lying to the public about their trade war, rising tensions between the world’s two greatest economic superpowers and rattling the financial markets.

There’s currently a stalemate between the two countries regarding talks to end the trade dispute. The United States has demanded that China change its policies to address a number of key US. Grievances, including theft of intellectual property and subsidies for state enterprises.

Reuters reports that Washington imposed higher tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods, prompting Beijing to retaliate by banning U.S. firms from doing business with Huawei, the world’s largest telecom network gear maker.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu King said: “domestically in the United States there are more and more doubts about the trade war the U.S. side has provoked with China, the market turmoil caused by the technology war and blocked industrial cooperation.”

He also added that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s recent criticism of Huawei “fabricate lies to try to mislead the American people, and now they are trying to incite ideological opposition.