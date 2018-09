China asks U.S. to show sincerity and correct behavior in trade actions

The Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday that they hope the United States will show sincerity and take steps to correct its behaviors regarding the ongoing commercial dispute between the two countries.

The comments came after both countries slapped new tariffs on each other’s goods this week in an escalating trade war.

Reuters reports that China added $60 billion of U.S. products to its import tariff list on Tuesday to hit back at U.S. duties on $200 billion of Chinese goods that go into effect starting on Sept 24.

In addition to the tariffs, American experts and businesspeople fear that China will resort to other measures of retaliation such as pressuring U.S. companies operating in China.

Commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng said at the weekly news briefing in Beijing that “China has been forced to take retaliatory measures, and they are entirely meant to protect China’s own interests. They are also meant to protect global free trade order, and have nothing to do with domestic politics in the United States.”

The deepening rift between the world’s two largest economic superpowers has provoked concerns about job losses and economic growth on markets both sides of the Pacific.