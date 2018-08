China counterattacks in trade war with US; establishes tariffs

China put in place Thursday 25 percent tariffs on an additional $16 billion in American goods, in a counterattacking move that mirrored a U.S. measure.

The latest escalation in the ongoing trade war between the two countries came despite Vice commerce Minister Wang Shouwen’s current visit to Washington for talks with U.S. Treasury undersecretary David Malpass, in an effort to reduce tensions, Politico reports.

“China has no alternative but to take countermeasures,” a statement released by China’s Commerce Ministry said. The statement added that the latest tariffs imposed by the U.S. were a violation of World Trade Organization rules.

The Chinese government is targeting 333 products including large passenger cars, motorcycles and baby carriages.

Last week, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow warned China not to underestimate the Trump administration’s determination to for China into changing its trade practices.

“The Chinese government, in its totality, must not underestimate President Trump’s toughness and willingness to continue this battle to eliminate tariffs and non-tariff barriers and quotas, to stop the theft of intellectual property and to stop the forced transfer of technology,” Kudlow told CNBC.

Experts estimate that the ongoing feud with the US will reduce China’s economic growth by 0.2 percentage points this year and 0.3 percentage points in 2019.