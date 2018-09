China fills vacuum left by United States in Latin America

Latin American diplomats say the United States has only itself to blame for retreating from the region, and leaving a vacuum that is now being filled by Asian superpower China.

Beijing has been working closely with a number of Latin American countries in order to move into the region and establish stronger economic and diplomatic ties in the Western Hemisphere.

Meanwhile, the nationalistic economic policies imposed by the Trump administration have made the U.S. distance itself from the rest of the Americas.

“You left some space and the other guy moved in,” a Latin American diplomat said in condition of anonymity. “He added: “The region will work first with the people who bring the money.”

The Trump administration announced late Friday it was temporarily pulling its ambassadors out of El Salvador and the Dominican Republic and the charge d’affaires out of Panama after the three countries broke diplomatic ties with Taiwan, a China political adversary, in an effort to get closer with China.

Beijing itself has been grappling economically with tariffs imposed by the United States, and it’s looking to diversify its economic horizons. Latin America has been the perfect new grounds for the Asian giant to stretch its reach.

However, not everyone sees China’s intentions with good eyes. U.S. Senator Marco Rubio addressed the issue via Twitter. “Latin American diplomats are right that U.S. disengagement in the region has contributed to Chinese gains in the region. What they conveniently fail to mention is the role of hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes and contributions to political parties from China.”