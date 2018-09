China hits back the United States with $60 billion of US goods

China has issued a fresh batch of tariffs less than 24 hours after president Donald Trump announced new tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, escalating the trade conflict between the two countries up another gear.

According to Business Insider, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday said it would levy tariffs of 5% to 10% on $60 billion worth of US goods sent to China, with 5,207 individual products affected. The tariffs will are put into effect on September 24, the same day as the ones announced by the Trump administration.

“In order to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests and the global free trade order, China will have to retaliate as a response,” a statement from the ministry said earlier Tuesday, before the specifics of the retaliation were released.

The US objective with tariffs has been to pressure Beijing to change some of its trade practices as president Donald Trump said in a statement.

“For months, we have urged China to change these unfair practices and give fair and reciprocal treatment to American companies. We have been very clear about the type of changes that need to be made, and we have given China every opportunity to treat us more fairly. But, so far, China has been unwilling to change its practices,” said the U.S. president.

The new tariffs from Beijing are in line with what the ministry previously threatened, and they Ean 85% to 95% of American exports to China are now facing tariffs.