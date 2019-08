China imposes tariffs on $75 billion of US goods

The ongoing trade war between China and the United States reached a new level on Friday, when Beijing announced a new round of retaliatory tariffs on about $75 billion worth of US goods.

CNN reports that China will place additional tariffs of 5% or 10% on US imports starting on September 1st, according to a statement by China’s Finance Ministry.

China also announced plans to resume tariffs on US imports of automobiles and automobile parts. The tariffs would be 25% for vehicles or 5% on parts, taking effect on December 15th. Some of the 5,078 products targeted by the tariffs are soybeans, coffee, whiskey, seafood and crude oil.

China said last week it would take countermeasures after the United States announced tariffs of 10% on Chinese imports worth $300 billion.

The United States postponed the implementation of about half of the tariffs that would take place on Chinese products starting September. The Trump administration delayed its going into effect until December.

Following the news of the Chinese tariffs, President Trump said via Twitter: “We don’t need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them.” Trump ordered that American companies “immediately start looking for an alternative to China.”

As a result of the announcement and Trump’s comments, US markets dropped, with the Dow Jones closing down about 600 points.