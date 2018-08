China is leaving the U.S. behind in the race for 5G

China is beating the United States in the race for 5G. As both countries prepare for the next generation of super-fast wireless networks, China has built about 350,000 cell sites since 2015, CNN reports, while the United States has built fewer than 30,000, according to a study released Tuesday by Deloitte.

China has committed itself economically to 5G, with a five-year economic plan, which runs through 2020, investing $400 billion on the technology.

“Consequently, China and other countries may be creating a 5G tsunami, making it near impossible to catch up,” the report said.

5G networks will be responsible of powering self-driving cars, virtual reality and smart cities, which is why wireless carriers want to adopt the technology as soon as possible.

“We’re talking about billions of devices on the same network, not just millions,” said Dan Littman, an author of the study and principal at Deloitte.

“The disparity between the speed at which China and the United States can add network infrastructure and capacity bodes well for China’s prospects in the race to 5G,” the study said.

The report noted that “first-adopter countries embracing 5G could sustain more than a decade of competitive advantage,” making China a formidable competitor.