China looks for allies amidst trade war with US; wants free trade with post-Brexit Britain

China approached Britain with a post-Brexit free trade deal on Monday, in an effort to diversify its trade market that has been hurt by a trade war with the United States, initiated by U.S. president Donald Trump.

The British have been receptive to the idea, as they continue negotiations to leave the European Union and are also looking for new trade partners.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Chinese government’s top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, met in Beijing. In a press conference, they said both countries agreed to step up trade with and investment in each other.

Reuters reports that Hunt said Wang had made an offer “to open discussions about a possible free trade deal done between Britain and China post Brexit.”

“That’s something that we welcome and we said that we will explore,” Hunt said.

Wang, standing next to Hunt at a state guest house in the western suburbs of the Chinese capital, said that both countries had “agreed to proactively join up each others’ development strategies, and expand the scale of trade and mutual investment.”

Despite tensions running high between the Chinese government and the Trump administration over trade, China has reiterated that there is still an open door for the United States in the negotiations.