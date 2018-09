China protests U.S. arms sale to Taiwan

China protested to the United States after the State Department approved the sale to Taiwan of spare parts for military aircraft, worth up to $330 million.

Reuters informs that China’s foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

China has a long-standing conflict with self-ruled Taiwan, which it claims as its territory.

In addition, China and the United States have been engulfed in a trade war, imposing more and more tariffs on each other’s products and sending world markets plunging into uncertainty.

The Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement issued on Monday: “This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security and defensive capability of the recipient, which has been and continues to be an important force for political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region.”

Shuang said that the sale to Taiwan represents a serious breech of international law and one that harmed Chinese sovereignty and security interests.

Taiwan still needs to finalize sale details with U.S. companies.