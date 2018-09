China says there’s “no cause for panic” over friction with United States

Wang Yi, a Chinese government top diplomat, said on Friday that there is “no cause for panic” over frictions between Beijing and Washington. Wang added that both countries “can overcome current difficulties.”

At a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday, President Donald Trump accused China of seeking to meddle in the Nov. 6 U.S. congressional elections. Wang rejected the charge at the same meeting.

In a speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, Wang said that “protectionism will only hurt oneself, and unilateral moves will bring damage to all.”

Wang aded that “regarding trade frictions, China stands for a proper settlement based on rules and consensus through dialogue and consultation on an equal footing. China will not be blackmailed or yield to pressure.”

Wang had told the Council on Foreign Relations that concrete actions had to be taken in order to maintain relations between the United States and China.

“The closer our engagement, the more closely entwined our interests, maybe various suspicions and even frictions may ensue,” Wang said.

“This is not surprising and it is also no cause for panic. What is important is how these differences should be viewed, evaluated and handled.”

He highlighted that cooperation between China and the United States is key in pursuing the denuclearization of North Korea.

Wang hold the tiles of foreign minister and state councilor in the Chinese government.