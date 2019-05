China says United States needs to fix “wrong actions” against Huawei

China said the United States needs to correct its “wrong actions” in order for trade talks to continue between the two countries. The remarks came after the US blacklisted Huawei, a blow that has rippled through global supply chains and reverberated all along the technology world.

Panasonic joined a growing list of global companies that is disengaging from Huawei, the world’s second-largest seller of smartphones and the largest telecom-gear maker, saying it had stopped shipments of some components.

Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said at a weekly briefing: “If the United States wants to continue trade talks, they should show sincerity and correct their wrong actions. Negotiations can only continue on the basis of equality and mutual respect.

Gao Feng added: “We will closely monitor relevant developments and prepare necessary responses.

Reuters reports that the United States has accused Huawei of working for the Chinese government and engaging in activities contrary to national security, which Huawei denies.