China says US should stop criticism

China’s foreign minister told US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Washington should stop what he characterized as groundless attacks on his country’s policies.

Wang Yi told Pompeo during a meeting that a shadow has been cast “over the future of China-US relations.”

Among the conflicts between the two superpowers are an ongoing trade conflict, Beijing’s militarization of islands in the South China Sea, and an arms sale from the U.S. Department of Defense to Taiwan, which China claims as its territory.

Pompeo met with Wang Yi after meeting North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un to discuss efforts to achieve the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

“While the US side has constantly escalated trade frictions with China, it has also taken actions regarding Taiwan that harm China’s core interests,” said Wang Yi.

He added that both Washington and Beijing “should and must make the correct choices.”

“We hope the United States and China can meet each other halfway and conscientiously fulfill the important consensus reached by the leaders of both countries,” Yang said.

Meanwhile, Pompeo said that a new Kim-Trump meeting might be close to be finalized.

“It’s a long process. We made significant progress. We’ll continue to make significant progress and we are further in making that progress than any administration in an awfully long time.”