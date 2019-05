China sends top negotiator to United States to avoid tariff increase

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will travel to Washington to discuss trade between the two nations on Thursday and Friday, in a last attempt to avoid a sharp increase in tariffs on Chinese goods announced by President Donald Trump. The announcement was made by Beijing on Tuesday.

American officials accused China of backtracking on substantial commitments made during months of negotiations aimed at ending the trade war, prompting Trump to issue a new deadline to raise tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent from 10 percent.

The tariffs would take effect on Friday if a deal is not reached by the deadline, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told reporters on Monday.

The mounting tensions between the world’s two largest economies has caused Wall Street to fall, with major stock indexes tumbling more than 1 percent.

Reuters reports that sources close to the negotiations have told the news outlet that China seeks to reverse earlier agreements to make changes to Chinese laws to reflect policy change on a “comprehensive” range of issues.