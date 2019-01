China takes tariff dispute with US to World Trade Organization

China triggered the legal process on Monday for the World Trade Organization to hear Beijing’s challenge to U.S. tariffs imposed on $234 billion of good, while berating the United States for blocking the appointment of judges who could rule on it.

Reuters reports that a Chinese trade diplomat told a WTO meeting that China wanted an expert panel to adjudicate its complaint, launched in April last year, which seeks to block U.S. tariffs imposed on Chinese imports in a trade war between the two superpowers, launched by president Donald Trump.

“This is a blatant breach of the United States’ obligations under the WTO agreements and is posing a systemic challenge to the multilateral trading system”, China’s representative said, according to a transcript.

“If the United States were free to continue infringing these principles without consequences, the future viability of this organization is in dire peril.”

The U.S. official at the meeting said China uses the WTO as a shield for trade-distorting polices

“It is China, and certainly not the United States, that is threatening the overall viability of the WTO system,” the official said.