China to US on trade: “Threats and pressure will only backfire”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang reiterated at a news briefing that the United States’ efforts at “blackmail” would fail, after the United States proposed a higher 25 percent tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

“We would advise the United States to correct its attitude and not try to engage in blackmail. This won’t work on China,” Geng said.

“Secondly, we would advise the U.S. side to return to reason, and not blindly let emotions affect their decisions, because in the end this will harm themselves,” he added.

CNBC reports that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lightizer said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump directed the increase from a previously proposed 10 percent duty because China has so far refused to meet U.S. demands and has imposed retaliatory tariffs.

China’s shares fell on Thursday and the yuan also fell against the dollar.

Tensions between the two countries continue to escalate as formal talks have been suspended and it’s been weeks since representatives from Washington and Beijing have met. However, Geng said China’s door to dialogue on the trade dispute is open, but one based on mutual respect and equallity.

“The current unilateral threats and pressure from the United States will only backfire,” he said.

Trump has ultimately threatened tariffs on over $500 billion in Chinese goods, covering virtually all U.S. imports from China.