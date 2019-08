China vows to fight against Trump’s latest tariffs

China vowed on Friday to fight back against President Donald Trump’s decision to slap 10% tariffs on the remaining $300 billion in Chinese imports.

Zhang Jun, the new Chinese ambassador to the United Nations, said Beijing would take “necessary countermeasures” to protect its rights and described Trump’s decision as “an irrational, irresponsible act.”

Zhang told reporters in New York: “China’s position is very clear that if U.S. wishes to talk, then we will talk, if they want to fight, then we will fight.”

Meanwhile, Trump told reporters at the White House that China had to do a lot in order to turn things around in the trade talks. “We can’t just go and make an even deal with China. We have to go and make a better deal with China.”

Trump surprised financial markets on Thursday when he announced his intention to levy the additional tariffs starting Sept. 1, and ending a truce in a year-long trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.

However, his position has not sit well with Chinese officials. Earlier on Friday, Reuters reports that Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said China was holding firm to its position: “We won’t accept any maximum pressure, intimidation or blackmail,” Hua said in Beijing.