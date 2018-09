China warns it won’t play defense on trade while Trump lauds tariffs

A widely read Chinese tabloid warned that China will not only play defense in an escalating trade war with the United States. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump was expected to announce new tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods as early as Monday.

The United States and China have already imposed duties on $50 billion worth of each other’s goods in an intensifying conflict that has put a strain on global financial markets during the last few months.

China’s Foreign Ministry reiterated that the escalation of the conflict was not in anyone’s interest.

“We have always maintained that the only correct means to resolve the trade dispute is through dialogue and consultation on an equal basis with mutual trust and respect,” ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said in a news briefing.

Trump said in a tweet early Morning Monday that tariffs strengthened the United States’ bargaining position and that so far any cost increases on goods had been “almost unnoticeable.”

“If countries will not make fair deals with us, they will be tariffed!” Trump wrote.

Meanwhile, The Global Times, which is published by the ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily, wrote in an editorial: “It is nothing new for the U.S. to try to escalate tensions so as to exploit more gains at the negotiating table.”

“We are looking forward to a more beautiful counter-attack and will keep increasing the pain felt by the U.S.,” the column said.

As Reuters reports, Beijing has said it would retaliate to trade war escalation with tariffs of its own as well as qualitative measures, which it has not specified but are perceived within the U.S. business community as including increased customs and regulatory scrutiny.