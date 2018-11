China warns retaliation “in proportion” to any US sanction over Muslim Uighurs

China’s ambassador to the United States said on Tuesday that China will retaliate “in proportion” if the United States sanctions its top official in the restive region of Xinjiang over alleged human rights abuses. The ambassador added that Beijing’s policies in the region are to “re-educate” terrorists.

Cui Tiankai, the Chinese official to Washington told Reuters in an interview that China’s efforts to combat international terrorism are held to a double standard, comparing Chinese actions in Xinjiang to U.S. troops battling Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

“Can you imagine [if] some American officials in charge of the fights against ISIS would be sanctioned?” Cut said, adding “if such actions are taken, we have to retaliate.”

Activists, academics, foreign governments and UN rights experts have condemned the Chinese government over mass detentions and strict surveillance of the mostly Muslim Uighur minority and other Muslim groups in Xinjiang.

A United Nations human rights panel said it received back in August credible reports that a million or more Uighurs in China are being held in what resembles a “massive internment camp that is shrouded in secrecy.”

The Trump administration said it is considering sanctions targeting companies and officials linked to China’s crackdown on minority Muslims, including Xinjiang Party Secretary Chen Quanguo, a member of the powerful Chinese politburo.