Chinese court sentences Canadian to death for drug smuggling

A Chinese court on Monday sentenced a Canadian man to death for drug smuggling, while Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned China for using the death penalty arbitrarily.

The ruling, and Trudeau’s reaction, could sour relations between the two countries, following the arrest of a senior Chinese executive in Canada and the detention of two Canadians in China.

Reuters reports that the Dalian Intermediate People’s Court in China’s northeast province of Liaoning retried Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, who had appealed his original 15-year prison sentence, and decided on execution, the court said in a statement.

“It is of extreme concern to us as a government, as it should be to all our international friends and allies, that China has chosen to begin to arbitrarily apply [the] death penalty… as in this case,” Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa.

China-Canada ties worsened after the arrest of Men Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, in December. She was arrested in Vancouver on an U.S. extradition warrant.

Trudeau said Ottawa “will continue to engage strongly” with Beijing over China’s arbitrary use of justice.

“The Canadian government will make representations in Beijing, but based on past experience I am not sure whether this will work,” Trudeau told the CBC. “We are in a very difficult place.”