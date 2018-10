Chinese official says they don’t fear a trade war with the United States

On Monday in Beijing, Zhang Qingli, a leading member of a Chinese committee tasked with forging alliances with other nations, told a group of American business leaders, lobbyists and public relations executives that China will not be intimidated by an ongoing trade war with the Trump administration.

“China never wants a trade war with anybody, not to mention the U.S., who has been a long term strategic partner, but we also do not fear such a war,” Zhang said through a translator.

The official also accused president Donald Trump’s administration of going forward with tariffs even after making progress in trade talks.

“The U.S. side has disregarded a consensus with China after multiple rounds of consultations, insisting on waging a trade war against China and continuing to escalate it. In response, China is left with no other option but to make necessary counter actions,” Zhang said.

Zhang’s words made echoes in Washington and the world in general for those who hoped that the ongoing trade war between the two superpowers could be resolved soon. It seems that despite talks, there is determination from both the White House and Beijing to carry on with tariffs imposed on each other.

Zhang serves on the Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, or CPPCC, a legislative body that’s meant to forge and maintain alliances with other countries, including the United States. The meeting involved Zhang and 25 members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong.