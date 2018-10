Chiropractor who admitted to bribing St. Louis cops sentenced to 30 months in prison

A chiropractor who bribed St. Louis police officers to get information to solicit clients was sentenced to 30 months in prison as well as paying more than $1 million. The ruling was issued on Wednesday by a federal court.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Davis has already paid $696,000 restitution to 12 insurance companies for elevated settlement amounts caused by his clients’ exaggeration of their symptoms, according to court testimony. However, U.S. District Judge Rodney Sippel ordered Davis to pay a $350,000 fine.

Davis and his wife, Galina Davis, used nonpublic information from hundreds or thousands of accident reports to solicit clients from 2007 to 2016. Davis pressured some of his clients into exaggerating their symptoms in order to boost insurance payouts, focusing on those with lower incomes, as he thought they would be more receptive to the idea.

Davis pleaded guilty in December to charges of conspiracy and making a false statement concerning a health care matter. His attorneys had sought to avoid prison time for Davis, which is why they pleaded guilty early and cooperated with investigators.

How the scheme was discovered remains unclear, but during the investigation, FBI agents and the Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General listened in as Galina Davis sought to find new officers to take her bribes.

Galina Davis is still yet to be charged.