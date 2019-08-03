Christian youth conference leaving something behind for St. Louis

The North American Youth Congress is currently taking place in St. Louis, with tens of thousands of students and chaperones in the city attending at the Dome at America’s Center. The United Pentecostal Church International is hosting the conference. But they are not only thinking of themselves. As Fox 2 reports, what makes this get together really special is what they are doing for our city and region.
Bryan Parkey, the Superintendent Missouri Division UPCI, said: “We’re going to be filling 2,000 buckets for disaster recovery, which in times of disaster, will be distributed and put together a this location. It’s called ‘Serve Day’ and will take place tomorrow. Reach Out America, which president Trump has praised for their disaster relief effort and donated $100,000 to, is teaming up with Feed the Children to put together the buckets of supplies.”
The group of 37,000 wants to leave behind something good for St. Louis, as the buckets are worth $75 each.
John Ricketts, of Feed the Children, said: “We work with corporations all across the country to get cleaning supplies and personal care items. We also look to get the products to help a child as they go back to school after being impacted by a disaster.”
Conferencia de jóvenes cristianos deja algo para St. Louis
El Congreso de la Juventud de América del Norte se está llevando a cabo actualmente en St. Louis, con decenas de miles de estudiantes y acompañantes en la ciudad que asisten al Dome at America’s Center. La Iglesia Pentecostal Unida Internacional es la anfitriona de la conferencia. Pero no solo piensan en sí mismos. Como informa Fox 2, lo que hace que esta reunión sea realmente especial es lo que están haciendo por nuestra ciudad y región.
Bryan Parkey, el Superintendente de la División de Missouri UPCI, dijo: “Vamos a llenar 2,000 cubos para la recuperación de desastres, que en tiempos de desastre, se distribuirán y se armarán en este lugar. Se llama Day Día de servicio ’y tendrá lugar mañana. Reach Out America, a quien el presidente Trump ha elogiado por su esfuerzo de ayuda en caso de desastre y donó $ 100,000, se está asociando con Feed the Children para reunir los cubos de suministros “.
El grupo de 37,000 quiere dejar algo bueno para St. Louis, ya que los cubos valen $ 75 cada uno.
John Ricketts, de Feed the Children, dijo: “Trabajamos con corporaciones de todo el país para obtener suministros de limpieza y artículos de cuidado personal. También buscamos obtener los productos para ayudar a un niño cuando regrese a la escuela después de ser afectado por un desastre “.