Christian youth conference leaving something behind for St. Louis

The North American Youth Congress is currently taking place in St. Louis, with tens of thousands of students and chaperones in the city attending at the Dome at America’s Center. The United Pentecostal Church International is hosting the conference. But they are not only thinking of themselves. As Fox 2 reports, what makes this get together really special is what they are doing for our city and region.

Bryan Parkey, the Superintendent Missouri Division UPCI, said: “We’re going to be filling 2,000 buckets for disaster recovery, which in times of disaster, will be distributed and put together a this location. It’s called ‘Serve Day’ and will take place tomorrow. Reach Out America, which president Trump has praised for their disaster relief effort and donated $100,000 to, is teaming up with Feed the Children to put together the buckets of supplies.”

The group of 37,000 wants to leave behind something good for St. Louis, as the buckets are worth $75 each.

John Ricketts, of Feed the Children, said: “We work with corporations all across the country to get cleaning supplies and personal care items. We also look to get the products to help a child as they go back to school after being impacted by a disaster.”