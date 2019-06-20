Cirque Italia is now presenting: “PARANORMAL CIRQUE!”

ONE OF THE BEST THRILLING EXPERIENCES!!!

Coming June 20-23 in St. Louis, MO!

Are you ready St. Louis? Do you love thrilling , wicked , sexy , or even dangerous things? Paranormal Cirque will expose you to a unique creation of combined theatre, circus, and cabaret with a new European style flare. Cirque Italia is now presenting a brand-new show for a MATURE audience!

This innovative horror story features different shades of sexy and an incomparable storyline – the only thing you can be sure of during this unique experience is that you will not know what to expect! It might be hard to divide reality and illusion!

Are you intrigued yet? Dare to let yourself get wicked for one night under our Big TOP and live on the edge with Paranormal Cirque show! You will fall into a parallel world and end up surrounded by monstrous creatures with hidden talents that will amaze you with the circus arts. This show is NOT for the faint of heart. You may have to catch your breath or try to stop your heart from racing during this adrenaline filled performance.

The latest trends of the industry are challenged with every Cirque Italia appearance and this 3rd unit is not going to be any different. A careful casting selection has united the best artists from all over the world. A few of the circus arts you can expect to see in this new production include the jaw-dropping Wheel of Death, mystifying MAGIC, 6 men on horizontal bars (yes ladies, you read that correctly……….), the infamous cyr wheel, and the always sexy yet dangerous silks. Our Black unit also follows our strict animal-free policy.

The Italian entrepreneur Manuel Rebecchi, President and Owner of Cirque Italia, combined his vision with the flawless direction of the COO, Chanté DeMoustes, and has turned this once romantic project idea into a successful production known and acclaimed all over the country.

Paranormal Cirque is a crazy yet fun fusion between circus, illusion, theatre, and cabaret, all working in perfect harmony and resulting in the evolution of a show that takes you into a world of dreams…….. or perhaps more accurately a world of nightmares and fantasies. Fear, amusement, and surprise are only a few of the ingredients from our potion we use to give you a mixture of emotions that will be impossible to forget. This is truly a Paranormal experience like no other.

For more information visit www.paranormalcirque.com and make sure to check all our social media accounts. Tickets can be purchased now starting at $10.00 depending on availability. Restricted – under 18 REQUIRES accompanying parent or guardian. This show has adult language and material.

Paranormal Cirque is offering a special promotion: $5.00 off any full priced ticket purchased in levels 1, 2, or 3. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts or deals. Please call 941-704-8572 to get the promo code for your location.

When: June 20-23

Where: 1155 Galleria, St. Louis MO 63117

At: Saint Louis Galleria

Near: In the parking lot near Macy’s

— Under the stunning Black & Red Big Top Tent

June 20 – Thursday: 7:30pm

June 21 – Friday: 7:30pm

June 22 – Saturday: 6:30pm & 9:30pm

June 23 – Sunday: 5:30pm & 8:30pm

Box office hours:

The box office opens on-site on Tuesday, the week of the show.

Non-show days: 10am – 6pm

On show days: 10am – 10pm

You can purchase tickets through our website (paranormalcirque.com/tickets) or by phone: (941) 704-8572