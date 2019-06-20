Cirque Italia is now presenting: “PARANORMAL CIRQUE!”
ONE OF THE BEST THRILLING EXPERIENCES!!!
Coming June 20-23 in St. Louis, MO!
Are you ready St. Louis? Do you love thrilling, wicked, sexy, or even dangerous things? Paranormal Cirque will expose you to a unique creation of combined theatre, circus, and cabaret with a new European style flare. Cirque Italia is now presenting a brand-new show for a MATURE audience!
This innovative horror story features different shades of sexy and an incomparable storyline – the only thing you can be sure of during this unique experience is that you will not know what to expect! It might be hard to divide reality and illusion!
Are you intrigued yet? Dare to let yourself get wicked for one night under our Big TOP and live on the edge with Paranormal Cirque show! You will fall into a parallel world and end up surrounded by monstrous creatures with hidden talents that will amaze you with the circus arts. This show is NOT for the faint of heart. You may have to catch your breath or try to stop your heart from racing during this adrenaline filled performance.
The latest trends of the industry are challenged with every Cirque Italia appearance and this 3rd unit is not going to be any different. A careful casting selection has united the best artists from all over the world. A few of the circus arts you can expect to see in this new production include the jaw-dropping Wheel of Death, mystifying MAGIC, 6 men on horizontal bars (yes ladies, you read that correctly……….), the infamous cyr wheel, and the always sexy yet dangerous silks. Our Black unit also follows our strict animal-free policy.
The Italian entrepreneur Manuel Rebecchi, President and Owner of Cirque Italia, combined his vision with the flawless direction of the COO, Chanté DeMoustes, and has turned this once romantic project idea into a successful production known and acclaimed all over the country.
Paranormal Cirque is a crazy yet fun fusion between circus, illusion, theatre, and cabaret, all working in perfect harmony and resulting in the evolution of a show that takes you into a world of dreams…….. or perhaps more accurately a world of nightmares and fantasies. Fear, amusement, and surprise are only a few of the ingredients from our potion we use to give you a mixture of emotions that will be impossible to forget. This is truly a Paranormal experience like no other.
For more information visit www.paranormalcirque.com and make sure to check all our social media accounts. Tickets can be purchased now starting at $10.00 depending on availability. Restricted – under 18 REQUIRES accompanying parent or guardian. This show has adult language and material.
Paranormal Cirque is offering a special promotion: $5.00 off any full priced ticket purchased in levels 1, 2, or 3. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts or deals. Please call 941-704-8572 to get the promo code for your location.
When: June 20-23
Where: 1155 Galleria, St. Louis MO 63117
At: Saint Louis Galleria
Near: In the parking lot near Macy’s
— Under the stunning Black & Red Big Top Tent
June 20 – Thursday: 7:30pm
- June 21 – Friday: 7:30pm
- June 22 – Saturday: 6:30pm & 9:30pm
- June 23 – Sunday: 5:30pm & 8:30pm
Box office hours:
The box office opens on-site on Tuesday, the week of the show.
Non-show days: 10am – 6pm
On show days: 10am – 10pm
You can purchase tickets through our website (paranormalcirque.com/tickets) or by phone: (941) 704-8572
Cirque Italia presenta: “PARANORMAL CIRQUE!”
UNA DE LAS MEJORES EXPERIENCIAS DE TERROR!!!
Shows en St. Louis, MO del 20 al 23 de junio
¿Están listos St. Louis? ¿Eres de los que aman lo emocionante, lo embrujado, lo sexy o incluso lo peligroso? Paranormal Cirque es una creación única que combina teatro, circo y cabaret con un toque europeo nunca antes visto bajo una carpa. Cirque Italia, tu circo favorito, está estrenando una producción ¡SOLO PARA ADULTOS!
Esta innovadora historia de terror recurre al erotismo para reforzar una narrativa sensual y espeluznante a la vez. Lo único que puedes tener por seguro es que en poco más de 2 horas de espectáculo, ¡no sabrás qué esperar! Es posible que ni siquiera reconozcas los límites entre lo real y lo fantástico.
¿Estás intrigado? ¡Pues atrévete a dejarte embrujar por solo una noche y no temas vivir al límite con Paranormal Cirque! ¡Entra a un mundo paralelo donde estarás rodeado por monstruosas criaturas que te asombrarán con increíbles habilidades circenses!!! Este show no es para los débiles de espíritu. Quizás necesites recuperar tu aliento o tratar de que tu corazón no lata sin control durante este performance lleno de adrenalina.
Cirque Italia ha sentado un precedente en la industria del circo actual y esta tercera unidad no va a ser diferente. Una cuidadosa selección ha convocado a los mejores artistas del mundo atraídos por la posibilidad de participar en una producción novedosa y desafiante. Solo una muestra de los increíbles actos que podrás disfrutar incluye la peligrosa Rueda de la Muerte, actos de MAGIA, la rueda simple, 6 hombres en un poste horizontal, y la sensual pero peligrosa acrobacia con seda. Esta unidad Black también se rige por la rigurosa política de NO- animales que ha caracterizado a la compañía italiana desde sus inicios.
El “toque de magia” del emprendedor italiano Manuel Rebecchi, dueño y presidente de Cirque Italia, unido a la cuidadosa dirección de la COO Chanté DeMoustes; convirtieron lo que una vez fue un proyecto romántico, en la exitosa y aclamada producción que es hoy. circo, lo cual agradece el público leal que acude puntualmente a cada una de sus presentaciones.
Paranormal Cirque no es más que la fusión divertida e inesperada entre circo, teatro y cabaret para crear un show que te transporta a un mundo de ensueño; o quizá para ser más precisos, a un mundo de pesadillas y fantasías. Miedo, entretenimiento y sorpresa son solo unos de los ingredientes de esta poción que hará de tu experiencia en Paranormal, una noche imposible de olvidar.
Para más información visita www.paranormalcirque.com y no olvides chequear todas nuestras redes sociales. Los boletos ya están a la venta empezando a $10.00-$50.00. Menores de 18 años NO SERÁN ADMITIDOS sin la compañía de un adulto. Este show contiene lenguaje y material no apropiado para menores.
Paranormal Cirque está ofreciendo una promoción especial: $5.00 de descuento en cualquier boleto a precio regularen los niveles 1, 2 o 3. Esta oferta NO puede ser combinada con algún otro descuento o promoción. Llame al 941-704-8572 para el Código de descuento específico a su locación.
Cuando: junio 20-23
Donde: 1155 Galleria, St. Louis MO 63117
En: Saint Louis Galleria
Cerca de: en el estacionamiento cerca de Macy’s
— Bajo la hipnótica y encantadora carpa Roja y Negra!
junio 20 – jueves: 7:30pm
- junio 21 – viernes: 7:30pm
- junio 22 – sábado: 6:30pm & 9:30pm
- junio 23 – domingo: 5:30pm & 8:30pm
Horario de la Taquilla:
La taquilla abre los martes a las 10:00 AM en la semana del show
Cuando no hay show: 10am – 6pm
Cuando hay show: 10am – 10pm
Puede comprar sus boletos en la página cirqueitalia.com/tickets o por teléfono (941) 704-8572. También respondemos SMS.