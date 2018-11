City of St. Louis proclaims November 11 as Mike Arnold Day

Mike Arnold, husband, father of eight and a local entrepreneur was killed during a carjacking in downtown St. Louis this summer and his death has been mourned by the community as a whole.

On Sunday, friends, family and social media followers gathered at Das Bevo to celebrate the life of Mike Arnold, also known by his social media handle, GusGusFunBus.

It would have been his 55th birthday.

Troika Brodsky, a friend and organizer of Sunday’s event, said: “We didn’t just lose a friend, we lost a champion.”

20-year-old Curtis Alfrod and 18-year-old Jana Stowers are charged in connection to his death. Authorities say they carjacked two women in Keiner Plaza. Arnold was attending a food festival and witnessed the crime.

The pair ran over him as they escaped. He died from his injuries.

The city of St. Louis honored Arnold with a proclamation, read by Mayor Lyda Krewson.

“Mike Arnold lost his life in a senseless act of violence,” said Krewson. The proclamation declared November 11, 2018 as Mike Arnold Day.

“It is a public acknowledgement that this city recognizes the impact he had and the city is saying thank you Mike Arnold, thank you for all the positivity you brought to our community.”