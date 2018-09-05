Clergy abuse survivors expect “ugly” findings in Missouri investigation

The Missouri Attorney General, Josh Hawley, announced last month that his office was launching an investigation of sex abuse within the Catholic Church and the St. Louis archdiocese was the first to say they would cooperate with the probe.
Missouri is the first state to announce such an investigation since Pennsylvania released a jury report that identified more than 300 abusive priests and more than 1,000 child victims over seven decades.
Michael Sandridge and Joe Eldred are two survivors of abuse in our state. CBS News spoke with them about what they expect to hear from the investigation.
“It needs to be an honest investigation,” Eldred told the news outlet. “If anybody’s going to heal from this, if the church is going to heal, then they need to rip that Band-Aid off and open it up. Clean that wound out for all to see. It’ll be ugly. It’s gonna be nasty, but it needs to happen.”
Sandridge on his part, expressed the deep pain that the abuse he endured in the early 1970s, starting at the age of 10, put him through.
“I’d be driving in the car, and think, ‘If—if I hit the bridge and I get killed that way, then I don’t have to think about anything,” Sandridge said.
The investigation launched by Hawley, who is running for the U.S. Senate, relies on the cooperation of Missouri archdioceses as it has no subpoena power. For lawyer Rebecca Randles, that means being skeptical about the results of the investigation.
“The reason it’s not enough is because the investigation that’s being looked at by the attorney general doesn’t have subpoena power.”
CBS News reports that unlike the grand jury in Pennsylvania, Hawley’s investigation won’t be able to force the church to hand over its documents as Missouri state law says that only local prosecutors can issue subpoenas or convene grand juries.
Howevery, several within the church have expressed they will support the probe. The Kansas City bishop said he’s “happy” too cooperate with the investigation, noting that “today, any priest would be immediately removed at the first credible allegation.”
Sobrevivientes de abuso de clérigos esperan hallazgos “desagradables” en investigación de Missouri
El fiscal general de Missouri, Josh Hawley, anunció el mes pasado que su oficina estaba iniciando una investigación de abuso sexual dentro de la Iglesia Católica y que la arquidiócesis de St. Louis fue la primera en decir que cooperarían con la investigación.
Missouri es el primer estado en anunciar una investigación de ese tipo desde que Pennsylvania publicó un informe del jurado que identificó a más de 300 sacerdotes abusivos y más de 1,000 niños víctimas en siete décadas.
Michael Sandridge y Joe Eldred son dos sobrevivientes de abuso en nuestro estado. CBS News habló con ellos sobre lo que esperan escuchar de la investigación.
“Tiene que ser una investigación honesta”, dijo Eldred al medio de noticias. “Si alguien va a sanar de esto, si la iglesia va a sanar, entonces necesitan arrancar esa tirita y abrirla. Limpiar esa herida para que todos la vean. Será feo y desagradable, pero tiene que suceder”.
Sandridge por su parte, expresó el profundo dolor de que el abuso que sufrió a principios de la década de 1970, a partir de los 10 años, le provocó.
“Estaba conduciendo en el automóvil, y pensaba: ‘Si … si golpeo el puente y me mato de esa manera, entonces no tendría que pensar en nada’”, dijo Sandridge.
La investigación iniciada por Hawley, que se postula para el Senado de EE. UU., depende de la cooperación de las arquidiócesis de Missouri ya que no tiene poder de citación. Para la abogada Rebecca Randles, eso significa estar escéptica sobre los resultados de la investigación.
“La razón por la que no es suficiente es porque la investigación que está siendo examinada por el fiscal general no tiene poder de citación”.
CBS News informa que a diferencia del gran jurado en Pensilvania, la investigación de Hawley no podrá obligar a la iglesia a entregar sus documentos ya que la ley del estado de Missouri dice que solo los fiscales locales pueden emitir citaciones o convocar a grandes jurados.
De todos modos, varios dentro de la iglesia han expresado que apoyarán la investigación. El obispo de Kansas City dijo que está “contento” de cooperar con la investigación, y señaló que “hoy, cualquier sacerdote sería removido inmediatamente en la primera acusación creíble”.