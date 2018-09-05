Clergy abuse survivors expect “ugly” findings in Missouri investigation

The Missouri Attorney General, Josh Hawley, announced last month that his office was launching an investigation of sex abuse within the Catholic Church and the St. Louis archdiocese was the first to say they would cooperate with the probe.

Missouri is the first state to announce such an investigation since Pennsylvania released a jury report that identified more than 300 abusive priests and more than 1,000 child victims over seven decades.

Michael Sandridge and Joe Eldred are two survivors of abuse in our state. CBS News spoke with them about what they expect to hear from the investigation.

“It needs to be an honest investigation,” Eldred told the news outlet. “If anybody’s going to heal from this, if the church is going to heal, then they need to rip that Band-Aid off and open it up. Clean that wound out for all to see. It’ll be ugly. It’s gonna be nasty, but it needs to happen.”

Sandridge on his part, expressed the deep pain that the abuse he endured in the early 1970s, starting at the age of 10, put him through.

“I’d be driving in the car, and think, ‘If—if I hit the bridge and I get killed that way, then I don’t have to think about anything,” Sandridge said.

The investigation launched by Hawley, who is running for the U.S. Senate, relies on the cooperation of Missouri archdioceses as it has no subpoena power. For lawyer Rebecca Randles, that means being skeptical about the results of the investigation.

“The reason it’s not enough is because the investigation that’s being looked at by the attorney general doesn’t have subpoena power.”

CBS News reports that unlike the grand jury in Pennsylvania, Hawley’s investigation won’t be able to force the church to hand over its documents as Missouri state law says that only local prosecutors can issue subpoenas or convene grand juries.

Howevery, several within the church have expressed they will support the probe. The Kansas City bishop said he’s “happy” too cooperate with the investigation, noting that “today, any priest would be immediately removed at the first credible allegation.”