Climate change, China, Russia and Trump named as biggest threat to US

Perhaps the most succinct question asked to candidates by moderators in the first Democratic debate was “what is the biggest threat to the United States?” Jay Inslee got the most applause with his answer: Donald Trump.

USA Today reports what the other candidates said:

John Delaney: China and nuclear weapons

Tulsi Gabbard: The fact that we’re at a greater risk of nuclear war than ever before.

Amy Klobuchar: China and what’s going on in the Mideast with Iran.

Beto o’Rourke: Climate change.

Elizabeth Warren: Climate change.

Cory Booker: Nuclear proliferation and climate change.

Julian Castro: China and climate change.

Tim Ryan: China.

Bill De Blasio: Russia, “because they’re trying to undermine our democracy and they’ve been doing a pretty damn good job.”

According to early opinions after the debate, Julián Castro was the best performer of the night, seeing a 2400% boost in Google searches during the debate, and likely to increase in polls overall. Elizabeth Warren, the frontrunner of this night’s debate, did not surprise but also did not suffer any blows. She also delivered perhaps the most passionate closing statement. Meanwhile, perhaps the candidate that ended the night worse off than when it started was Beto O’Rourke, who was put on the spotlight by Julián Castro for refusing to commit to repeal Section 1325 if he became president, and who looked nervous during the night.

The second debate will be held tomorrow in Miami and broadcast by NBC News. It will feature the rest of the frontrunners, including leader in the polls, Joe Biden. Bernie Sander, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg will try to better their standing in the polls.