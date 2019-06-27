Climate change, China, Russia and Trump named as biggest threat to US

Perhaps the most succinct question asked to candidates by moderators in the first Democratic debate was “what is the biggest threat to the United States?” Jay Inslee got the most applause with his answer: Donald Trump.
USA Today reports what the other candidates said:
John Delaney: China and nuclear weapons
Tulsi Gabbard: The fact that we’re at a greater risk of nuclear war than ever before.
Amy Klobuchar: China and what’s going on in the Mideast with Iran.
Beto o’Rourke: Climate change.
Elizabeth Warren: Climate change.
Cory Booker: Nuclear proliferation and climate change.
Julian Castro: China and climate change.
Tim Ryan: China.
Bill De Blasio: Russia, “because they’re trying to undermine our democracy and they’ve been doing a pretty damn good job.”
According to early opinions after the debate, Julián Castro was the best performer of the night, seeing a 2400% boost in Google searches during the debate, and likely to increase in polls overall. Elizabeth Warren, the frontrunner of this night’s debate, did not surprise but also did not suffer any blows. She also delivered perhaps the most passionate closing statement. Meanwhile, perhaps the candidate that ended the night worse off than when it started was Beto O’Rourke, who was put on the spotlight by Julián Castro for refusing to commit to repeal Section 1325 if he became president, and who looked nervous during the night.
The second debate will be held tomorrow in Miami and broadcast by NBC News. It will feature the rest of the frontrunners, including leader in the polls, Joe Biden. Bernie Sander, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg will try to better their standing in the polls.
Cambio climático, China, Rusia y Trump nombradas como mayores amenazas a los Estados Unidos
Quizás la pregunta más sucinta que hicieron los moderadores en el primer debate demócrata fue “¿cuál es la mayor amenaza para los Estados Unidos?”. Jay Inslee recibió el mayor aplauso con su respuesta: Donald Trump.
USA Today informa lo que dijeron los otros candidatos:
John Delaney: China y las armas nucleares.
Tulsi Gabbard: El hecho de que corremos un mayor riesgo de guerra nuclear que nunca.
Amy Klobuchar: China y lo que está pasando en el Medio Oriente con Irán.
Beto o’Rourke: Cambio climático.
Elizabeth Warren: El cambio climático.
Cory Booker: La proliferación nuclear y el cambio climático.
Julián Castro: China y el cambio climático.
Tim Ryan: China.
Bill De Blasio: Rusia, “porque están tratando de socavar nuestra democracia y han estado haciendo un muy buen trabajo”.
Según las primeras opiniones después del debate, Julián Castro fue el mejor intérprete de la noche, al ver un aumento de 2400% en las búsquedas de Google durante el debate, y es probable que aumente en las encuestas en general. Elizabeth Warren, la pionera en el debate de esta noche, no sorprendió pero tampoco sufrió ningún golpe. Ella también entregó tal vez la declaración de cierre más apasionada. Mientras tanto, tal vez el candidato que terminó la noche peor que cuando comenzó fue Beto O’Rourke, Julián Castro destacó por negarse a comprometerse a derogar la Sección 1325 si llegaba a la presidencia, y se veía nervioso durante la noche. .
El segundo debate se celebrará mañana en Miami y será transmitido por NBC News. Contará con el resto de los favoritos, incluido el líder en las encuestas, Joe Biden. Bernie Sander, Kamala Harris y Pete Buttigieg intentarán mejorar su posición en las encuestas.