Climate change will hit California harder than anticipated, according to new report

California’s Fourth Climate Change assessment, a statewide report that seeks to document the impacts of climate change, anticipates that wildfires across the state will likely increase by 50 percent by the end of the century, while the amount of land that burns annually will rise 77 percent.

This year’s wildfire season in the Golden State has been devastating, but it will not be the worst that California will see.

In addition to more large fires, the assessment also warns that higher seas will overrun beaches, less water will reach state reservoirs and drier weather will shrivel Central Valley crops.

Bob Weisenmiller, chair of the California Energy Commission, one of the agencies that participated in compiling the report, said that “the scary part” is “all of these things happening in combination.”

“There were times when people thought we had the rest of the century to act on climate change. But climate change is upon us now, and we have to act right now,” said Weisenmiller.

The report includes new research from dozens of scientists as well as relying on previously published studies about California’s future.

The report comes at a particularly difficult time between the state and the federal government, as the Trump administration continues to cut back on environmental regulations that were put in place by the Obama administration in order to fight climate change.

California governor Jerry Brown said in a statement: “In California, facts and science still matter. These findings are profoundly serious and will continue to guide us as we confront the apocalyptic threat of irreversible climate change.”

Weisenmiller echoed Brown’s sentiment, saying that “the basic message [of the report] is that changes are happening fast and they’re not good changes. We need to rise to the challenge.”