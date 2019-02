Cohen attacks Trump but gives no direct evidence of collusion

Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen attacked the president’s character in a congressional hearing on Wednesday, calling Trump a “conman” who knew in advance about the release of stolen emails aimed at hurting his Democratic rival in the 2016 presidential election.

But Cohen said he had no direct evidence that Trump had colluded with Moscow to bolster his White House campaign.

Cohen told a House of Representatives committee: “I am ashamed because I know what Mr. Trump is. He is a racist. He is a conman. He is a cheat.”

“Donald Trump is a man who ran for office to make his brand great, not to make our country great,” Cohen added. “He had no desire or intention to lead this nation – only to market himself and to build his wealth and power.”

Trump commented on Cohen’s testimony via Twitter. “He did bad things unrelated to Trump. He is lying in order to reduce his prison time,” Trump wrote from Vietnam, where he was meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong un.

Reuters reports that Cohen stopped short of saying that Trump or his campaign had directly conspired with Russia.

“I wouldn’t use the world colluding,” Cohen said of Trump’s dealings with Russia, but he added, “I have my suspicions.”