Cohen flips on Trump, releases audio of them discussing Playboy model’s story

Michael Cohen, the former attorney for Donald Trump, has released through his lawyer an audio recording of him and then-candidate Trump discussing paying the rights to a Playboy model’s story about her alleged affair with Trump.

CNN released a three-minute-long tape, saying it had acquired the recording through Laney Davis, Cohen’s lawyer. The conversation occurred in September 2016.

In the tape, Cohen can be heard telling Trump that he would “have to pay” for the rights to Karen McDougal’s story about the alleged affair. McDougal sold the rights to her story to American Media, which owns the National Enquirer. The story was never published and McDougal was released from the contract in April.

The recording was broadcasted on Andrew Cuomo’s show on CNN, at 9 p.m. Tuesday. It is not clear if the audio was altered or edited in any way.

The president attacked Cohen early Wednesday morning via Twitter.

“What kind of a lawyer would tape a client? So sad! Is this a first, never heard of it before? Why was the tape so abruptly terminated (cut) while I was presumably saying positive things? I hear there are other clients and many reporters that are taped – can this be so? Too bad!”