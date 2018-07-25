Cohen flips on Trump, releases audio of them discussing Playboy model’s story

Michael Cohen, the former attorney for Donald Trump, has released through his lawyer an audio recording of him and then-candidate Trump discussing paying the rights to a Playboy model’s story about her alleged affair with Trump.
CNN released a three-minute-long tape, saying it had acquired the recording through Laney Davis, Cohen’s lawyer. The conversation occurred in September 2016.
In the tape, Cohen can be heard telling Trump that he would “have to pay” for the rights to Karen McDougal’s story about the alleged affair. McDougal sold the rights to her story to American Media, which owns the National Enquirer. The story was never published and McDougal was released from the contract in April.
The recording was broadcasted on Andrew Cuomo’s show on CNN, at 9 p.m. Tuesday. It is not clear if the audio was altered or edited in any way.
The president attacked Cohen early Wednesday morning via Twitter.
“What kind of a lawyer would tape a client? So sad! Is this a first, never heard of it before? Why was the tape so abruptly terminated (cut) while I was presumably saying positive things? I hear there are other clients and many reporters that are taped – can this be so? Too bad!”
Cohen se vuelve contra Trump, publica audio de ellos hablando sobre modelo de Playboy
Michael Cohen, el ex abogado de Donald Trump, ha publicado a través de su abogado una grabación de audio de él y el entonces candidato Trump discutiendo el pago de los derechos de la historia de una modelo de Playboy sobre su supuesto romance con Trump.
CNN lanzó una cinta de tres minutos, diciendo que había adquirido la grabación a través de Laney Davis, el abogado de Cohen. La conversación ocurrió en septiembre de 2016.
En la grabación, se puede escuchar a Cohen diciéndole a Trump que “tendría que pagar” por los derechos de la historia de Karen McDougal sobre el presunto romance. McDougal vendió los derechos de su historia a American Media, propietaria del National Enquirer. La historia nunca fue publicada y McDougal fue liberada del contrato en abril.
La grabación fue transmitida en el programa de Andrew Cuomo en CNN, a las 9 p.m. del martes. No está claro si el audio fue alterado o editado de alguna manera.
El presidente atacó a Cohen el miércoles temprano a través de Twitter.
“¿Qué tipo de abogado grabaría a un cliente? ¡Muy triste! ¿Es este el primer caso, nunca se había sabido de algo así? ¿Por qué se cortó la cinta tan abruptamente mientras presumiblemente decía cosas positivas? Escuché que hay otros clientes y muchos periodistas grabados, ¿puede ser así? ¡Qué mal!”.