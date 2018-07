Colombia knocked out by England in penalties

In dramatic fashion, England eliminated Colombia from the World Cup, winning 4-3 in penalties after a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes.

The round of 16 saw 3 of 5 Latin American teams knocked out of the tournament in Russia: Argentina, Mexico and Colombia. Only Europeans and South Americans, the world’s most powerful regions in soccer continue having representation in the World Cup.

The match was heavily contested all through the first 90 minutes and delivered a last-minute thrill as Colombia equalized on the 3rd minute of stoppage time. Harry Kane had put his team ahead on the scoreboard after scoring a penalty.

Neither side was able to best the other during extra time, and the penalties ensued. Both strikers and captains of their teams, Radamel Falcao and Harry Kane, took their squads’ first penalties successfully.

Colombia got an early lead when goalkeeper David Ospina stopped English midfielder Jordan Henderson’s penalty, but a miss from Mateus Uribe equalized the scoreboard again.

Carlos Bacca saw his penalty stopped by English goalkeeper Pickford and a goal by Eric Dier classified the European team to the quarter finals.

The only Latin American sides still in contention for the top soccer prize are Brazil and Uruguay. They will face Belgium and France, respectively.