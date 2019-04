Comedian wins Ukraine’s presidential election

Volodymyr Zelensky, a famous Ukrainian comedian, won Sunday the presidential election and will become the country’s next head of state.

According to exit polls, Zelensky won a staggering 73 percent of the vote. He defeated the incumbent president, Perro Poroshenko, who had been in power since 2014.

Vox reports that Zelensky portrayed Ukraine’s president for years on a popular comedy show and has no prior political experience and hasn’t offered a blueprint for how he would govern.

Zelensky ran a populist, anti-corruption campaign that resonated with millions of Ukrainians suffering from poverty and government graft.

According to experts, “Ze”, as he is popularly known, won the election because of Ukrainians’ dissatisfaction with decades of failed political leadership.

Melinda Haring, a Ukraine expert, told Vox: “There’s been a desire for a new face for a long time. It was clear the people wanted someone without the same baggage and connections to political dinosaurs.”