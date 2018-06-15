Comey’s actions “extraordinary and insubordinate” regarding Clinton investigation, says Justice Department

A report made public Thursday by a Justice Department internal watchdog found that former FBI director James Comey’s actions in the Hillary Clinton email investigation were “extraordinary and insubordinate”, though not motivated by political bias.
The inspector general’s report detailed a series of failures by top federal officials in charge of the investigation and concluded that the FBI’s actions damaged the Bureau’s reputation.
“The damage caused by these employees’ actions extends far beyond the scope of the Midyear (Clinton) investigation and goes to the heart of the FBI’s reputation for neutral fact-finding and political independence,” said the report by Inspector General Michael Horowitz.
Horowitz concluded that Comey erred in his decision to deviate from “well-established Department policies” by deciding to announce the agency’s findings just days before the election, but that his decisions were “consistent” with precedent and not affected by bias or other improper actions.
FBI Director Christopher Wray, in light of the report, said that the FBI will “hold employees accountable for any potential misconduct.”
“I take this report very seriously and we accept its findings and recommendations,” Wray said. “The report does identify errors of judgment, violations of or even disregard for policy and decisions that at the very least with the benefit of hindsight were not the best choices.”
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders claimed that the report “reaffirmed” President Donald Trump’s “suspicions” about Comey and “political bias” within the ranks of the FBI.
“The President was briefed on the report earlier today and it reaffirmed the President’s suspectious about Comey’s conduct and the political bias among some of the members of the FBI,” said Sanders during a press briefing on Thursday.
Hillary Clinton responded via Twitter in a jokingly manner simply writing: “But my emails…” in reference of a 2016 election meme.
Acciones de Comey “extraordinarias e insubordinadas” con respecto a investigación de Clinton, dice Departamento de Justicia
Un informe hecho público el jueves por un organismo de control interno del Departamento de Justicia descubrió que las acciones del ex director del FBI James Comey en la investigación de los correos electrónicos de Hillary Clinton fueron “extraordinarias e insubordinadas”, aunque no motivadas por prejuicios políticos.
El informe del inspector general detalla una serie de fallas de los principales funcionarios federales a cargo de la investigación y concluyó que las acciones del FBI dañaron la reputación del Buró.
“El daño causado por las acciones de estos empleados se extiende mucho más allá del alcance de la investigación de mitad de año (Clinton) y va al corazón de la reputación del FBI de búsqueda de hechos neutral e independencia política”, dijo el informe del Inspector General Michael Horowitz.
Horowitz concluyó que Comey cometió un error al desviarse de las “políticas bien establecidas del Departamento” al decidir anunciar las conclusiones de la agencia días antes de las elecciones, pero que sus decisiones fueron “consistentes” con los precedentes y no se vieron afectadas por prejuicios u otras acciones impropias.
El Director del FBI, Christopher Wray, a la luz del reporte, dijo que el FBI “responsabilizará a los empleados por cualquier posible mala conducta”.
“Tomo este informe muy en serio y aceptamos sus hallazgos y recomendaciones”, dijo Wray. “El informe sí identifica errores de juicio, violaciones o incluso desprecio por políticas y decisiones que, como mínimo, con el beneficio de la retrospectiva no fueron las mejores opciones”.
La secretaria de prensa de la Casa Blanca, Sarah Sanders, dijo que el informe “reafirmó” las “sospechas” del presidente Donald Trump sobre Comey y el “sesgo político” dentro de las filas del FBI.
“El presidente fue informado sobre el reporte hoy y reafirmó la sospecha del presidente sobre la conducta de Comey y el prejuicio político entre algunos de los miembros del FBI”, dijo Sanders en una conferencia de prensa el jueves.
Hillary Clinton respondió a través de Twitter de una manera en broma simplemente escribiendo: “Pero mis correos electrónicos …” en referencia a un meme de las elecciones de 2016.