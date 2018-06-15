Comey’s actions “extraordinary and insubordinate” regarding Clinton investigation, says Justice Department

A report made public Thursday by a Justice Department internal watchdog found that former FBI director James Comey’s actions in the Hillary Clinton email investigation were “extraordinary and insubordinate”, though not motivated by political bias.

The inspector general’s report detailed a series of failures by top federal officials in charge of the investigation and concluded that the FBI’s actions damaged the Bureau’s reputation.

“The damage caused by these employees’ actions extends far beyond the scope of the Midyear (Clinton) investigation and goes to the heart of the FBI’s reputation for neutral fact-finding and political independence,” said the report by Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

Horowitz concluded that Comey erred in his decision to deviate from “well-established Department policies” by deciding to announce the agency’s findings just days before the election, but that his decisions were “consistent” with precedent and not affected by bias or other improper actions.

FBI Director Christopher Wray, in light of the report, said that the FBI will “hold employees accountable for any potential misconduct.”

“I take this report very seriously and we accept its findings and recommendations,” Wray said. “The report does identify errors of judgment, violations of or even disregard for policy and decisions that at the very least with the benefit of hindsight were not the best choices.”

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders claimed that the report “reaffirmed” President Donald Trump’s “suspicions” about Comey and “political bias” within the ranks of the FBI.

“The President was briefed on the report earlier today and it reaffirmed the President’s suspectious about Comey’s conduct and the political bias among some of the members of the FBI,” said Sanders during a press briefing on Thursday.

Hillary Clinton responded via Twitter in a jokingly manner simply writing: “But my emails…” in reference of a 2016 election meme.