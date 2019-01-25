Commerce secretary tells federal workers to get a loan to pay bills

Commerce secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday that furloughed federal workers facing a second missed paycheck should seek loans to pay their bills, while adding that he couldn’t understand why they were having trouble getting by.

In an interview with CNBC, Ross, a billionaire investor, called it “disappointing” that some federal workers affected by the government shutdown were not showing up to work and said “there really is not a good excuse” for affected employees to lack money, adding that they should borrow funds from financial institutions.

Ross’ comments came as the shutdown entered its 34th day.

“The banks and the credit unions should be making credit available to them, Ross said. “There really is not a good excuse why there really should be a liquidity crisis.”

“True, the people might have to pay a little bit of interest. But the idea that it’s paycheck or zero is not a really valid idea,” Ross added.

Reuters reports that about 800,000 workers have been furloughed as close to one-quarter of the federal government has been shut down since December. Many have turned to unemployment assistance, food banks and other support, or other work to try to make ends meet.