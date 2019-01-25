Commerce secretary tells federal workers to get a loan to pay bills

Commerce secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday that furloughed federal workers facing a second missed paycheck should seek loans to pay their bills, while adding that he couldn’t understand why they were having trouble getting by.
In an interview with CNBC, Ross, a billionaire investor, called it “disappointing” that some federal workers affected by the government shutdown were not showing up to work and said “there really is not a good excuse” for affected employees to lack money, adding that they should borrow funds from financial institutions.
Ross’ comments came as the shutdown entered its 34th day.
“The banks and the credit unions should be making credit available to them, Ross said. “There really is not a good excuse why there really should be a liquidity crisis.”
“True, the people might have to pay a little bit of interest. But the idea that it’s paycheck or zero is not a really valid idea,” Ross added.
Reuters reports that about 800,000 workers have been furloughed as close to one-quarter of the federal government has been shut down since December. Many have turned to unemployment assistance, food banks and other support, or other work to try to make ends meet.
Secretario de Comercio dice a trabajadores federales que obtengan préstamo para pagar cuentas
El secretario de Comercio, Wilbur Ross, dijo el jueves que los trabajadores federales con licencia que enfrentan un segundo cheque de pago perdido deben buscar préstamos para pagar sus facturas, y agregó que no podía entender por qué tenían problemas para sobrevivir.
En una entrevista con CNBC, Ross, un inversionista multimillonario, dijo que era “decepcionante” que algunos de los trabajadores federales afectados por el cierre del gobierno no se presentaran a trabajar y dijo que “realmente no hay una buena excusa” para que los empleados afectados no tengan dinero, Agregando que deberían pedir prestado fondos a las instituciones financieras.
Los comentarios de Ross se produjeron cuando el cierre entró en su 34º día.
“Los bancos y las cooperativas de crédito deberían ponerles crédito disponible”, dijo Ross. “Realmente no hay una buena excusa de por qué realmente debería haber una crisis de liquidez”.
“Es cierto, la gente podría tener que pagar un poco de interés. Pero la idea de que sea cheque de pago o cero no es una idea realmente válida “, agregó Ross.
Reuters informa que alrededor de 800,000 trabajadores han sido suspendidos, ya que cerca de una cuarta parte del gobierno federal ha estado cerrado desde diciembre. Muchos han recurrido a la asistencia por desempleo, a los bancos de alimentos y otras formas de apoyo, u otro trabajo para tratar de llegar a fin de mes.