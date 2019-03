Commissioner says support for Major League Soccer in St. Louis is “remarkable”

The commissioner of Major League Soccer said a local ownership is just steps away from securing an expansion team. His remarks were made in St. Louis on Monday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that commissioner Don Garber had lunch with more than two dozen chief executives and business owners from some of the largest companies in St. Louis, and said the support for a local franchise was “fantastic and remarkable.”

Garber told the local newspaper: “I think it’s fair to say that it was among the largest or, certianly, the most prominent group of ‘C-level’ leaders in any visit that I’ve had.”

Garber added: “It would really help their bid if they had stadium naming rights and a jersey sponsor in place. So there is a specific level of financial corporate support.”

Garber was in St. Louis to help the ownership group sell sponsorships, and to check on the status of the bid. The commissioner will then report back to league owners on progress in St. Louis. League owners will meet in April in Los Angeles for their spring meeting and could make a decision soon.

The Major League Soccer league is looking to expand to 28 teams from 24 this year. Three of the slots are taken: New teams will start playing in Miami and Nashville in 2020, and in Austin, Texas, in 2021.