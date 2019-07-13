Congress approves funding for 9/11 responders

The House of Representatives approved on Friday legislation to permanently compensate first responders to the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, who have been suffering from cancers and other illnesses as a result of working at the contaminated site.

The House voted 402-12 to pass the “Never Forget the Heroes Act”, championed by Jon Stewart, the popular former host of the late-night comedy program The Daily Sho2, and highlighted by testimony by a dying 9/11 New York police detective.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said before the vote on the bill “On September 11th and its aftermath, our brave first responders were there for us. We must always be there for them.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate would vote soon on the legislation.

Without action by Congress, victims of the attack would see their benefits reduced due to a lack of funding.

If passed by the Senate and signed into law by President Trump, the fund would be authorized through 2092 and they could file claims until October 2089.