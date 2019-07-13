Congress approves funding for 9/11 responders

The House of Representatives approved on Friday legislation to permanently compensate first responders to the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, who have been suffering from cancers and other illnesses as a result of working at the contaminated site.
The House voted 402-12 to pass the “Never Forget the Heroes Act”, championed by Jon Stewart, the popular former host of the late-night comedy program The Daily Sho2, and highlighted by testimony by a dying 9/11 New York police detective.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said before the vote on the bill “On September 11th and its aftermath, our brave first responders were there for us. We must always be there for them.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate would vote soon on the legislation.
Without action by Congress, victims of the attack would see their benefits reduced due to a lack of funding.
If passed by the Senate and signed into law by President Trump, the fund would be authorized through 2092 and they could file claims until October 2089.
Congreso aprueba el financiamiento para personal de emergencia del 11 de septiembre
La Cámara de Representantes aprobó el viernes la legislación para compensar de manera permanente a los primeros en responder a los ataques del 11 de septiembre de 2001 en el World Trade Center, que han sufrido cánceres y otras enfermedades como resultado de trabajar en el sitio contaminado.
La Cámara votó 402-12 para aprobar la “Ley de Nunca Olvidar a los Héroes”, defendida por Jon Stewart, el popular presentador del programa de comedia The Daily Sho2, y resaltado por el testimonio de una policía moribunda del 9/11 de Nueva York detective.
La presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes, Nancy Pelosi, dijo antes de la votación sobre el proyecto de ley: “El 11 de septiembre y sus consecuencias, nuestros valientes primeros respondedores estuvieron allí para ayudarnos. Siempre debemos estar ahí para ellos “.
El líder de la mayoría en el Senado, Mitch McConnell, dijo que el Senado votará pronto sobre la legislación.
Sin la acción del Congreso, las víctimas del ataque verían reducidos sus beneficios debido a la falta de fondos.
Si es aprobado por el Senado y firmado por el presidente Trump, el fondo se autorizaría hasta 2092 y podrían presentar reclamaciones hasta octubre de 2089.