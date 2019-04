Congress votes to reinstate Obama-era net neutrality rules

The House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to reinstate Obama.-era net neutrality rules prohibiting internet service providers from interfering with web traffic.

The Hill reports that the bill passed by a 232-190 vote, mostly along party lines, with just one Republican, Rep. Bill Posey, of Florida, voting for the bill.

House Democrats pushed the bill, called the Save the Internet Act, through the House, but the legislation will likely face opposition in a Senate controlled by Republicans.

Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., a Democrat representing New Jersey, said during the debate: “This is just common sense. Each of us should be able to decide what videos we watch, which sites we read and which services we use. Nobody should be able to influence that choice – not the government and not the large companies that run the networks.”

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, who pushed the repeal through in 2017, criticized the bill in a statement: “This legislation is a big-government solution in search of a problem. The Internet is free and open, while faster broadband is being deployed across America. This bill should not and will not become law.”