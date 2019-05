Congressional Democrats threaten to hold Barr in contempt

House of Representatives Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler threatened to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for refusing to release the Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s full report on the Russia inquiry.

According to Reuters, Nadler said he was prepared to begin a process that could lead to fines or imprisonment for Barr after the attorney general failed to appear for a hearing on the Mueller report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, also accused Barr of lying to Congress.

Pelosi said: “That’s a crime”, though she did not specify what she was referring to.

Nadler had set a Wednesday deadline for Barr to give Congress the unreacted report and its underlying evidence. Barr canceled his testimony before the committee after clashing with Nadler over the hearing’s format. Nadler said he will move forward with a contempt citation as soon as Monday.

Democrats have said they could issue a subpoena to force Barr to testify before their committee.