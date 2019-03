Congressional panel demands Kushner clearance documents from White House

A congressional panel led by Democrats demanded on Friday that the White House comply with requests for documents and witnesses for an investigation into alleged security clearance abuses involving President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and others.

According to information published by Reuters, House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings wrote in a letter to the White House: “I am now writing a final time to request your voluntary cooperation,” after weeks of White House stonewalling. Cummings’ panel has subpoena power.

In his letter, Cummings highlighted a New York Times story that said that Trump ordered his former chief of staff, John Kelly, to provide Kushner with clearance over objections from Kelly and Donald McGahn, a White House counsel at the time.

The article by the famed newspaper said that McGahn outlined concerns raised about Kushner by career security officials, including CIA officers.

“If true, these new reports raise grave questions about what derogatory information career officials obtained about Mr. Kushner to recommend denying him access to our nation’s most sensitive secrets,” Cummings wrote in the letter.