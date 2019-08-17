Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib rejects West Bank visit, citing “oppressive conditions” by Israel

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib rejected on Friday an offer by Israel to let her travel to the West Bank, after Israel denied entry to the country to two Muslim Democratic congresswoman: Ilhan Omar and Tlaib herself.

Tlaib has been critical of Israeli policy towards the Palestinians since taking office, and she said on Friday that she would not visit her family in the West Bank because the Israeli government had imposed “oppressive conditions” to humiliate her.

Tlaib tweeted, using the word site to refer to her grandmother: “I can’t allow the State of Israel to take away that light by humiliating me & use my love for my city to bow down to their oppressive & racist policies. Silencing me & treating me like a criminal is not what she wants for me. It would kill a piece of me. I have decided that visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions stands against everything Ii believe in — fighting against racism, oppression & injustice.”

Reuters reports that Israel’s Interior Ministry had received a letter from Tlaib on Thursday, seeking permission to visit her family in the West Bank village of Beit Ur Al-Fauqa, and it granted her request.

Tlaib’s decision was criticized by both Israel and president Donald Trump. The Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, who approved Tlaib’s visit request said: “It turns out that it was a provocation to embarrass Israel. Her hatred for Israel overcomes her love for her grandmother,” Deri said via Twitter.

President Donald Trump also criticized Tlaib via Twitter on Friday, saying the congresswoman had “grandstanded” and saying Israel had acted correctly.