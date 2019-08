Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar hold press conference on blocked visit to Israel

The first Muslim congresswomen elected to Congress, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, held a press conference on Monday to talk about their blocked visit to Israel by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Omar called on her colleagues to visit Israel to prevent that Donald Trump and Netanyahu “succeed in hiding the cruel reality of the occupation from us.”

Newspaper The Guardian reports that Omar called Israel’s decision to block the planned official visit “nothing less than an attempt by an ally of the United States to suppress our ability to do our jobs as elected officials.

Omar told reporters during a press conference in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Monday: “As legislators we have an obligation to see the reality there for ourselves. So I would encourage my colleagues to visit. Meet with the people we were going to meet with, see the things we were going to see, hear the stories were were going to hear.”

Meanwhile, Tlaib reprehended both Israel’s and the United States’ government: “When you are a United States citizen, your president, your ambassadors, your state department [work] on your behalf. They defend you and fight for your right to freedom of speech [and] to freedom of movement. To have an administration and a president and an ambassador that is not doing that puts fear in many people’s hearts.”

The Guardian points out that Israel has been a longtime ally of the United States, and one that has enjoyed from bipartisan support and foreign aid. But Israel’s decision to bar the congresswomen entry threatens those ties, especially at a time when Democrats are increasingly critical of Netanyahu and his close alliance with Trump.