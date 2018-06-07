Construction workers killed in downtown St. Louis construction are identified

The two constructions workers who were killed in a construction site accident on Monday have been identified.

Joey Hale, 44, and Ben Ricks, 55, were suspended inside an elevator shaft when the basket they were in dropped six floors. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Hale lived in the 3700 block of Potomac Street. Ricks lived in the 4000 block of Peck Street.

Dennis Jenkerson, the St. Louis Fire Chief had said on Monday that the accident occurred when, “they were cutting some pipes, something went wrong and the basket fell.”

Jimmie Edwards, the St. Louis Public Safety Director told reporters that he was unaware of how the accident unfolded but that the safety cable snapped. “We don’t know exactly how the cable snapped, but it did indeed snap,” he said.

Ricks had been married more than 35 years and had five grown children. His younger brother, Bennie Ricks told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the family had worked in construction for three generations. “We came from a family where we all worked and took care of our family, and he did it well.”

Hale had two children and a granddaughter, and was very popular around St. Louis. “Everybody loved him and he had a heart of gold,” told Ebony Foster, an ex girlfriend, to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “Anything anybody needed he would do for them.”

OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has launched an investigation into the deaths. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said the city would also conduct its own investigation.

Work at the construction site has been terminated until further notice.