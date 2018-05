Continuity Accepting Applications for Diversity in Media Program Date Line May 30, 2018

Continuity Accepting Applications for Diversity in Media Program

2nd Annual Media Training Program Applications due between April 1 – May 30, 2018

ST. LOUIS, MO – April 1st, 2018​ – With the massive success of Black Panther, the discussion around diversity in film production has risen to the surface again. ​Continuity​, a non-profit whose mission is to expand diversity in media production, aims to put action behind this desire diversity in media production. Continuity is taking applications for their second annual media production training program. This program focuses on helping underrepresented filmmakers gain the skills needed to secure employment in the media production industry. Applications for their new 36-week program are being accepted through May 30​th​ at ​continuitystl.com​.

“Minorities are dramatically underrepresented in media today,” explains Dan Parris, Executive Director of Continuity. “Our free, 36-week hands-on intensive filmmaking course provides skills-based training, mentorship and opportunities for untapped talent in our city.”

Starting August 2018, a group of 10 adults will have the opportunity to join the second annual media training program. Classes will be taught entirely by industry professionals. The program will be broken down into three progressive phases, each of which lasts 12 weeks, one night a week from 6-9pm. Classes will include:

● Access to a state of the art media lab & film equipment ● Paid stipend for the entire program

Continuity’s past graduates have had their work be recognized at the St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase and the ​St. Louis International Film Festival​, where one received Honorable Mention for Best Local Short. ​Show Me Democracy, a documentary that Continuity participants had the chance to edit scenes for, went on to premiere nationally on ​Fuse TV​. ​The ​Riverfront Times coverage of Chris Hill’s ​The Wave , a video produced in the Continuity program, led to nearly 6000 video views and the subject of his piece receiving ​free reconstructive dental surgery​. Students from these programs have gone on to start their own businesses, intern at local TV stations and acquire freelance work with production companies in St. Louis.

The classes are on Wednesday nights from 6-9pm with Thursday lab from 6-9pm. Program takes place at St. Louis Artworks in the Delmar Loop from August 15th, 2018 – May 22nd, 2019. Serious applicants only are invited to apply at ​continuitystl.com​ by May 30th. Contact Continuity at ​http://www.continuitystl.com/call-to-action​. You can get a taste of the Continuity program by attending the premiere (June 1st, 2018, 7-9pm at St. Louis Artworks – 5959 Delmar Blvd) of participant’s projects some of which were a part of our #GiveawayTuesday promotion on Give Tuesday where short videos were given away to 10 small businesses and nonprofits to help tell their story.

Financial assistance for this upcoming program was previously funded in part by Missouri Arts Council, Regional Arts Commission, and St. Louis Philanthropic.

If you’d like more information about the program or to schedule an interview with a representative from Continuity, please contact marla@marqueemediaandmarketing.com

http://continuitystl.com/

Facebook

Twitter