County appoints new interim St. Louis County jail director

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger has appointed a new interim director of the St. Louis County Justice Services.

KMOV reports that on Monday afternoon, it was announced that Lt. Col. Troy Doyle of the St. Louis Police Department was selected to occupy the position. The appointment comes after three inmates died recently at the facility.

Stenger said in a statement: “During his 27 years of service with the County Police Department, Lt. Col. Doyle has established a record of leadership and trust and has an outstanding reputation in the community. He will be a great asset to the Justice Center.”

Doyle is replacing Interim Director Julia Childrey, two weeks after a lawsuit was filed by the family of an inmate who was found dead in the jail.

Lamar Catchings was found dead on March 1, after he had been sick and in pain for three weeks straight. Family members questioned the medical care he was given in the facility.

Tashonda Troupe, Catchings’ mother told local news sources that she has made it her mission to make sure that no other inmate dies while in custody at the jail.

Catchings is only one of three people that died recently at the St. Louis County Jail. A panel is currently investigating all three deaths.