County Executive Steve Stenger indicted in alleged pay-to-play scheme

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger resigned to the position on Monday after a federal indictment painted a picture of a pay-to-play scheme in his administration.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday that a grand jury indicted Stenger on Thursday on three counts of mail fraud. According to prosecutors, Stenger’s scheme attempted to deprive the citizens of St. Louis County of honest services through a bribery scheme.

According to KMOV, the 44-page indictment lays out in great detail what prosecutors call the scheme to defraud and deprive the citizens of St. Louis County.

Prosecutors focused on Stenger’s dealing with a man named John Rallo. Rallo had a background in the insurance business and started a company called Cardinal Insurance.

The indictment says Stenger and Rallo were introduced in October 2014 and Rallo made several donations to Stenger’s campaign and the following months and years “with the understanding from Stenger that in exchange he would help Rallo and Cardinal Insurance get insurance contracts with St. Louis County and, ultimately, help Rallo get a consulting contract with the St. Louis County Port Authority,” according to the indictment.

Rallo’s company was awarded the contract for $100,000, amount which was later increased to $130,000 without county board approval. However, the County Director of Administration, Pam Reitz twice declined to give Rallo a contract with the county insurance services, and Stenger had discussions with his top staff about firing her, because she was not following his directives.

Stenger has denied any wrongdoing. If convicted, he could end up with a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Stenger will be in court Monday afternoon for an initial appearance and arraignment.

On Monday morning, Stenger resigned his post as County Executive:

“It has been an honor to serve the people of St. Louis County as St. Louis County Executive. The past four years have been some of the most fulfilling years of my professional career. I have determined after much thought that it is in the best interest of our county and my family that I resign as St. Louis County Executive effective immediately.”